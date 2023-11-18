In the upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Paul Cotter to find the back of the net for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Cotter stats and insights

Cotter has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Flyers this season, and has scored one goal.

Cotter has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are allowing 47 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Cotter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:58 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 6:05 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:05 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:03 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:35 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:18 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:09 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:00 Home L 4-3 OT

Golden Knights vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

