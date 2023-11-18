Can we count on Nicolas Roy finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Philadelphia Flyers at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Roy stats and insights

Roy has scored in three of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (one shot).

Roy has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 21.4% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 47 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

