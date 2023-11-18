Can we count on Nicolas Roy finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Philadelphia Flyers at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Roy stats and insights

  • Roy has scored in three of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (one shot).
  • Roy has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 21.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 47 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.