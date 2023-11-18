The Nevada Wolf Pack (3-0) and the Portland Pilots (3-1) take the floor at Lawlor Events Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has no set line.

Nevada vs. Portland Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Lawlor Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Nevada Betting Records & Stats

Nevada compiled a 17-12-0 ATS record last year.

Nevada covered the spread more often than Portland last year, sporting an ATS record of 17-12-0, as opposed to the 13-15-0 mark of the Pilots.

Nevada vs. Portland Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nevada 72.6 150.4 67.8 146.4 138.2 Portland 77.8 150.4 78.6 146.4 151.4

Additional Nevada Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.6 points per game the Wolf Pack put up were 6.0 fewer points than the Pilots allowed (78.6).

Nevada had a 3-2 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 78.6 points.

Nevada vs. Portland Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nevada 17-12-0 17-12-0 Portland 13-15-0 17-11-0

Nevada vs. Portland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nevada Portland 14-1 Home Record 10-6 6-7 Away Record 2-10 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 76.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.8 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

