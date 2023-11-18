Nevada vs. Portland: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Nevada Wolf Pack (3-0) and the Portland Pilots (3-1) take the floor at Lawlor Events Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has no set line.
Nevada vs. Portland Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- Where: Reno, Nevada
- Venue: Lawlor Events Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Nevada Betting Records & Stats
- Nevada compiled a 17-12-0 ATS record last year.
- Nevada covered the spread more often than Portland last year, sporting an ATS record of 17-12-0, as opposed to the 13-15-0 mark of the Pilots.
Nevada vs. Portland Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nevada
|72.6
|150.4
|67.8
|146.4
|138.2
|Portland
|77.8
|150.4
|78.6
|146.4
|151.4
Additional Nevada Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 72.6 points per game the Wolf Pack put up were 6.0 fewer points than the Pilots allowed (78.6).
- Nevada had a 3-2 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 78.6 points.
Nevada vs. Portland Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nevada
|17-12-0
|17-12-0
|Portland
|13-15-0
|17-11-0
Nevada vs. Portland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Nevada
|Portland
|14-1
|Home Record
|10-6
|6-7
|Away Record
|2-10
|8-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-7-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-7-0
|76.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.6
|66.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.8
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-4-0
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
