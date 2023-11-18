The Portland Pilots (2-0) meet the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.

Nevada vs. Portland Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Nevada Top Players (2022-23)

Kenan Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Darrion Williams: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jarod Lucas: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Will Baker: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tre Coleman: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Portland Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Moses Wood: 15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Kristian Sjolund: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Alden Applewhite: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Juan Sebastian Gorosito: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Nevada vs. Portland Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada Rank Nevada AVG Portland AVG Portland Rank 155th 72.6 Points Scored 77.8 39th 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 78.6 352nd 258th 30.5 Rebounds 30.2 266th 338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 7.0 297th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 9.6 14th 81st 14.4 Assists 14.8 56th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 12.5 249th

