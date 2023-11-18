The Portland Pilots (2-0) meet the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.

Nevada vs. Portland Game Information

Nevada Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kenan Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Darrion Williams: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jarod Lucas: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Will Baker: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tre Coleman: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Portland Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyler Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Moses Wood: 15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Kristian Sjolund: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Alden Applewhite: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Juan Sebastian Gorosito: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Nevada vs. Portland Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada Rank Nevada AVG Portland AVG Portland Rank
155th 72.6 Points Scored 77.8 39th
105th 67.8 Points Allowed 78.6 352nd
258th 30.5 Rebounds 30.2 266th
338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 7.0 297th
200th 7.2 3pt Made 9.6 14th
81st 14.4 Assists 14.8 56th
25th 10.1 Turnovers 12.5 249th

