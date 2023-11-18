Nevada vs. Portland November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Portland Pilots (2-0) meet the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET and be available via MW Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Nevada vs. Portland Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nevada Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenan Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darrion Williams: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jarod Lucas: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Will Baker: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tre Coleman: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Portland Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Moses Wood: 15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kristian Sjolund: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alden Applewhite: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Juan Sebastian Gorosito: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nevada vs. Portland Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nevada Rank
|Nevada AVG
|Portland AVG
|Portland Rank
|155th
|72.6
|Points Scored
|77.8
|39th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|78.6
|352nd
|258th
|30.5
|Rebounds
|30.2
|266th
|338th
|6.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.0
|297th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|9.6
|14th
|81st
|14.4
|Assists
|14.8
|56th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.