The Colorado State Rams (4-6) are 11.5-point favorites when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-8) in an MWC matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. The total has been set at 47.5 points for this game.

Colorado State is putting up 25.9 points per game on offense this year (76th in the FBS), and is giving up 30.8 points per game (105th) on the other side of the ball. This season has been ugly for Nevada on both offense and defense, as it is posting only 18.2 points per contest (ninth-worst) and surrendering 32.9 points per game (17th-worst).

Nevada vs. Colorado State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium TV Channel: MW Network

Colorado State vs Nevada Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colorado State -11.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -450 +350

Nevada Recent Performance

Offensively, the Wolf Pack are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 298 yards per game (-91-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 404.3 (93rd-ranked).

In their past three games, the Wolf Pack are putting up 24 points per game (-11-worst in college football), and allowing 30.7 per game (-48-worst).

Nevada is gaining 135.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (-101-worst in the country), and conceding 234 per game (-41-worst).

In their past three games, the Wolf Pack have rushed for 162.3 yards per game (103rd in college football), and allowed 170.3 on the ground (-37-worst).

The Wolf Pack have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, in their last three contests.

In its past three contests, Nevada has gone over the total twice.

Nevada Betting Records & Stats

Nevada's ATS record is 5-4-0 this season.

The Wolf Pack are 4-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

Nevada games have gone over the point total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

Nevada has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won once.

This season, Nevada has been at least a +350 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has thrown for 1,136 yards (113.6 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 53.1% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 443 yards (44.3 ypg) on 104 carries with three touchdowns.

Sean Dollars has rushed for 427 yards on 123 carries with six touchdowns.

Dalevon Campbell paces his squad with 490 receiving yards on 24 receptions with two touchdowns.

Spencer Curtis has put together a 276-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 22 passes on 42 targets.

Jamaal Bell has racked up 255 reciving yards (25.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Marcel Walker has collected four sacks to pace the team, while also recording five TFL and 26 tackles.

Emany Johnson has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 72 tackles, three TFL, and three interceptions so far.

