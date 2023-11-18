The Colorado State Rams (4-6) will play a fellow MWC opponent, the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. The Wolf Pack are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 11.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado State vs. Nevada matchup in this article.

Nevada vs. Colorado State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network City: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Nevada vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline Nevada Moneyline BetMGM Colorado State (-11.5) 47.5 -450 +325 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Colorado State (-11.5) 47.5 -490 +365 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Nevada vs. Colorado State Betting Trends

Nevada has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs this season.

Colorado State has covered four times in nine games with a spread this season.

Nevada 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MWC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

