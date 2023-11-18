Nevada vs. Colorado State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Colorado State Rams (4-6) will play a fellow MWC opponent, the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. The Wolf Pack are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 11.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado State vs. Nevada matchup in this article.
Nevada vs. Colorado State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: MW Network
- City: Fort Collins, Colorado
- Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
Nevada vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado State Moneyline
|Nevada Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado State (-11.5)
|47.5
|-450
|+325
|FanDuel
|Colorado State (-11.5)
|47.5
|-490
|+365
Nevada vs. Colorado State Betting Trends
- Nevada has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs this season.
- Colorado State has covered four times in nine games with a spread this season.
Nevada 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MWC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
