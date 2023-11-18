MWC opponents match up when the Colorado State Rams (4-6) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-8) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium.

Colorado State is compiling 25.9 points per game on offense, which ranks them 75th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 105th, allowing 30.8 points per game. Nevada has been unproductive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 12th-worst in total offense (307.2 total yards per game) and sixth-worst in total defense (448.9 total yards allowed per game).

Read below where we dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on MW Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Nevada vs. Colorado State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Nevada vs. Colorado State Key Statistics

Nevada Colorado State 307.2 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.3 (65th) 448.9 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.5 (108th) 134.7 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 83.7 (131st) 172.5 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.6 (9th) 16 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 23 (131st) 14 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (29th)

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has thrown for 1,136 yards (113.6 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 53.1% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 443 yards (44.3 ypg) on 104 carries with three touchdowns.

Sean Dollars has been given 123 carries and totaled 427 yards with six touchdowns.

Dalevon Campbell leads his team with 490 receiving yards on 24 receptions with two touchdowns.

Spencer Curtis has put up a 276-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 22 passes on 42 targets.

Jamaal Bell has racked up 255 reciving yards (25.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has racked up 2,898 yards (289.8 ypg) on 251-of-402 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to 14 interceptions this season.

Vann Schield has racked up 376 yards on 87 carries while finding paydirt three times.

Avery Morrow has collected 212 yards on 72 attempts, scoring one time.

Tory Horton has hauled in 81 receptions for 872 yards (87.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Dallin Holker has put up a 710-yard season so far with six touchdowns, reeling in 57 passes on 96 targets.

Justus Ross-Simmons' 39 grabs have turned into 631 yards and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Colorado State or Nevada gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.