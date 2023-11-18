Saturday's contest that pits the Portland Pilots (3-1) against the Nevada Wolf Pack (3-0) at Lawlor Events Center is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-71 in favor of Portland. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 18.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Nevada vs. Portland Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Lawlor Events Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nevada vs. Portland Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 72, Nevada 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Nevada vs. Portland

Computer Predicted Spread: Portland (-1.6)

Portland (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Nevada Performance Insights

Nevada scored 72.6 points per game and allowed 67.8 last season, ranking them 155th in the nation on offense and 105th defensively.

The Wolf Pack collected 30.5 rebounds per game and gave up 30.8 boards last year, ranking 258th and 155th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season Nevada was ranked 81st in the country in assists with 14.4 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Wolf Pack were 200th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (7.2) last year. They were 122nd in 3-point percentage at 35.1%.

Nevada was 240th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.7 per game) and 110th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.7%) last year.

Nevada attempted 37.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 62.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.8% of Nevada's buckets were 3-pointers, and 70.2% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.