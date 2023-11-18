The Nevada Wolf Pack (3-0) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Portland Pilots (3-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. The contest airs on MW Network.

Nevada vs. Portland Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada TV: NSN

Nevada Stats Insights

The Wolf Pack shot 44.5% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Pilots allowed to opponents.

Nevada had a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Pilots ranked 266th in rebounding in college basketball, the Wolf Pack finished 258th.

Last year, the Wolf Pack recorded 6.0 fewer points per game (72.6) than the Pilots allowed (78.6).

Nevada went 6-1 last season when scoring more than 78.6 points.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Nevada played better in home games last year, posting 76.9 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game when playing on the road.

In home games, the Wolf Pack allowed 3.4 fewer points per game (64.1) than in road games (67.5).

Nevada drained 6.9 threes per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

