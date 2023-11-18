How to Watch Nevada vs. Portland on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:19 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nevada Wolf Pack (3-0) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Portland Pilots (3-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. The contest airs on MW Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Nevada vs. Portland Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
- TV: NSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nevada Stats Insights
- The Wolf Pack shot 44.5% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Pilots allowed to opponents.
- Nevada had a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Pilots ranked 266th in rebounding in college basketball, the Wolf Pack finished 258th.
- Last year, the Wolf Pack recorded 6.0 fewer points per game (72.6) than the Pilots allowed (78.6).
- Nevada went 6-1 last season when scoring more than 78.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nevada Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Nevada played better in home games last year, posting 76.9 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game when playing on the road.
- In home games, the Wolf Pack allowed 3.4 fewer points per game (64.1) than in road games (67.5).
- Nevada drained 6.9 threes per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nevada Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Sacramento State
|W 77-63
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Washington
|W 83-76
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|11/15/2023
|Pacific
|W 88-39
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/18/2023
|Portland
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/29/2023
|Montana
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/2/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.