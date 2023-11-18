The Nevada Wolf Pack (3-0) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Portland Pilots (3-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. The contest airs on MW Network.

Nevada vs. Portland Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
  • TV: NSN
Nevada Stats Insights

  • The Wolf Pack shot 44.5% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Pilots allowed to opponents.
  • Nevada had a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Pilots ranked 266th in rebounding in college basketball, the Wolf Pack finished 258th.
  • Last year, the Wolf Pack recorded 6.0 fewer points per game (72.6) than the Pilots allowed (78.6).
  • Nevada went 6-1 last season when scoring more than 78.6 points.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Nevada played better in home games last year, posting 76.9 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game when playing on the road.
  • In home games, the Wolf Pack allowed 3.4 fewer points per game (64.1) than in road games (67.5).
  • Nevada drained 6.9 threes per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Sacramento State W 77-63 Lawlor Events Center
11/12/2023 @ Washington W 83-76 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
11/15/2023 Pacific W 88-39 Lawlor Events Center
11/18/2023 Portland - Lawlor Events Center
11/29/2023 Montana - Lawlor Events Center
12/2/2023 Loyola Marymount - Lawlor Events Center

