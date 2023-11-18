In the matchup between the Colorado State Rams and Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday, November 18 at 3:00 PM, our computer model expects the Rams to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Nevada vs. Colorado State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Nevada (+11.5) Over (46.5) Colorado State 32, Nevada 22

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Nevada Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Colorado State vs. Nevada? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The moneyline for this contest implies a 22.2% chance of a victory for the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

In games this year in which they were an underdog by 11.5 points or more, the Wolf Pack have a 4-2 record against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have hit the over in four of their nine games with a set total (44.4%).

The average over/under for Nevada games this season is 7.7 more points than the point total of 46.5 in this outing.

Colorado State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rams' implied win probability is 81.8%.

The Rams have beaten the spread four times in nine games.

The Rams have played nine games this season and five of them have gone over the total.

The point total average for Colorado State games this season is 53.9, 7.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wolf Pack vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colorado State 25.9 30.8 26.2 29.8 25.6 31.8 Nevada 18.2 32.9 21 32 15.4 33.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.