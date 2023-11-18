Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Nevada
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:13 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 12 college football slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket, including those involving Nevada programs. Among those contests is the UNLV Rebels taking on the Air Force Falcons.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Nevada on TV This Week
Nevada Wolf Pack at Colorado State Rams
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
- TV Channel: NSN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Colorado State (-11.5)
UNLV Rebels at Air Force Falcons
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Falcon Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Air Force (-2.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.