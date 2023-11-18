On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights square off with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Michael Amadio going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Michael Amadio score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Amadio stats and insights

  • In two of 17 games this season, Amadio has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flyers are conceding 47 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Amadio recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:52 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 14:35 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:33 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 10:53 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:18 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:31 Home W 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Kings 1 1 0 13:14 Away W 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:25 Home L 4-3 OT

Golden Knights vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

