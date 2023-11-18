Mark Stone will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Philadelphia Flyers meet on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center, beginning at 1:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Stone are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mark Stone vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stone Season Stats Insights

Stone has averaged 19:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Stone has scored a goal in four of 17 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Stone has a point in 10 games this year (out of 17), including multiple points four times.

Stone has an assist in eight of 17 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Stone's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he hits the over.

Stone has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Stone Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 47 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 2 17 Points 0 5 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.