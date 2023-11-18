Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:14 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Lincoln County, Nevada is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Pahranagat Valley High School at Eureka High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM PT on November 18
- Location: Mackay Stadium | Univ. of Nevada, Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.