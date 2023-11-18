When the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will Keegan Kolesar find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Keegan Kolesar score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Kolesar stats and insights

Kolesar is yet to score through 17 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Flyers this season in one game (zero shots).

Kolesar has zero points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 47 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Kolesar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 10:00 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:10 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:12 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:29 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:52 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:06 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:17 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:53 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:10 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:17 Home L 4-3 OT

Golden Knights vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

