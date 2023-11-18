The Vegas Golden Knights, including Jonathan Marchessault, are in action Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Golden Knights-Flyers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:22 per game on the ice, is +1.

Marchessault has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

Marchessault has registered a point in a game eight times this year out of 17 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of 17 games this year, Marchessault has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Marchessault's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 47 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 3 10 Points 5 7 Goals 2 3 Assists 3

