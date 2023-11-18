Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 18?
On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights square off with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Jonathan Marchessault going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- Marchessault has scored in five of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game against the Flyers this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- Marchessault's shooting percentage is 14.6%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 47 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|22:02
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:13
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Jets
|3
|3
|0
|15:54
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|15:47
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Golden Knights vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
