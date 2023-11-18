Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Philadelphia Flyers at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. There are prop bets for Eichel available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jack Eichel vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Eichel has averaged 20:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In six of 17 games this year, Eichel has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Eichel has a point in 12 of 17 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In nine of 17 games this year, Eichel has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Eichel's implied probability to go over his point total is 71.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eichel has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eichel Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 47 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 3 18 Points 3 7 Goals 0 11 Assists 3

