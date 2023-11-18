Ivan Barbashev will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Philadelphia Flyers play at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Considering a bet on Barbashev? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Barbashev has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 14:55 on the ice per game.

In four of 17 games this season, Barbashev has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Barbashev has recorded a point in a game five times this season out of 17 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In two of 17 contests this year, Barbashev has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Barbashev's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Barbashev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 47 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 3 6 Points 4 4 Goals 3 2 Assists 1

