Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Flyers on November 18, 2023
William Karlsson and Travis Sanheim are among the players with prop bets available when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Philadelphia Flyers meet at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday (opening faceoff at 1:00 PM ET).
Golden Knights vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Karlsson, who has scored 19 points in 17 games (eight goals and 11 assists).
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|9
|at Capitals
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 10
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|2
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Jack Eichel has 18 points (1.1 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 16
|1
|2
|3
|5
|at Capitals
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Ducks
|Nov. 5
|1
|1
|2
|4
Mark Stone Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Mark Stone has five goals and 12 assists for Vegas.
Stone Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 16
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Capitals
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Ducks
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Sanheim Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Sanheim has totaled two goals and 12 assists in 16 games for Philadelphia, good for 14 points.
Sanheim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Kings
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 10
|1
|2
|3
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Travis Konecny has racked up 14 points this season, with 10 goals and four assists.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 15
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Kings
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Ducks
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sharks
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
