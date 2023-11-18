William Karlsson and Travis Sanheim are among the players with prop bets available when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Philadelphia Flyers meet at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday (opening faceoff at 1:00 PM ET).

Golden Knights vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Golden Knights vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Karlsson, who has scored 19 points in 17 games (eight goals and 11 assists).

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Nov. 16 0 1 1 9 at Capitals Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Nov. 10 1 1 2 1 vs. Kings Nov. 8 1 0 1 1 at Ducks Nov. 5 0 0 0 2

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Jack Eichel has 18 points (1.1 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Nov. 16 1 2 3 5 at Capitals Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Nov. 10 0 1 1 5 vs. Kings Nov. 8 0 0 0 3 at Ducks Nov. 5 1 1 2 4

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Mark Stone has five goals and 12 assists for Vegas.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Nov. 16 1 2 3 3 at Capitals Nov. 14 0 0 0 7 vs. Sharks Nov. 10 0 1 1 4 vs. Kings Nov. 8 0 1 1 2 at Ducks Nov. 5 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Sanheim has totaled two goals and 12 assists in 16 games for Philadelphia, good for 14 points.

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Nov. 15 0 0 0 0 at Kings Nov. 11 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Nov. 10 1 2 3 1 at Sharks Nov. 7 0 1 1 4 vs. Kings Nov. 4 0 0 0 1

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Travis Konecny has racked up 14 points this season, with 10 goals and four assists.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Nov. 15 1 0 1 4 at Kings Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Ducks Nov. 10 0 0 0 2 at Sharks Nov. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Kings Nov. 4 0 0 0 3

