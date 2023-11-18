The Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-1) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (8-7-1), who have won three straight, on Saturday, November 18 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-160) Flyers (+135) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 10 of their 14 games when favored on the moneyline this season (71.4%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, Vegas has a record of 8-2 (winning 80.0%).

The Golden Knights have a 61.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Vegas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in eight of 17 games this season.

Golden Knights vs Flyers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Flyers Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 61 (2nd) Goals 51 (13th) 40 (5th) Goals Allowed 47 (12th) 14 (7th) Power Play Goals 4 (30th) 7 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (13th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas has a 3-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 6-3-1 overall.

Five of Vegas' past 10 games went over.

The average amount of goals in the Golden Knights' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 0.8 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Golden Knights create the second-most goals in the league, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 61 this season.

The Golden Knights have given up the fifth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 40 (only 2.4 per game).

The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +21 this season.

