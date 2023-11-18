Golden Knights vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:47 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-1) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (8-7-1), who have won three straight, on Saturday, November 18 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS.
Golden Knights vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 10 of their 14 games when favored on the moneyline this season (71.4%).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, Vegas has a record of 8-2 (winning 80.0%).
- The Golden Knights have a 61.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Vegas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in eight of 17 games this season.
Golden Knights vs Flyers Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Flyers Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|61 (2nd)
|Goals
|51 (13th)
|40 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|47 (12th)
|14 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|4 (30th)
|7 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (13th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas has a 3-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 6-3-1 overall.
- Five of Vegas' past 10 games went over.
- The average amount of goals in the Golden Knights' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 0.8 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Golden Knights create the second-most goals in the league, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 61 this season.
- The Golden Knights have given up the fifth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 40 (only 2.4 per game).
- The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +21 this season.
