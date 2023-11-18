The Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone and the Philadelphia Flyers' Cam Atkinson are two of the best players to keep an eye on when these squads face off on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center.

Golden Knights vs. Flyers Game Information

Golden Knights Players to Watch

William Karlsson is one of Vegas' leading contributors (19 points), via put up eight goals and 11 assists.

Jack Eichel is another key contributor for Vegas, with 18 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists.

Stone has scored five goals and added 12 assists in 17 games for Vegas.

Logan Thompson (5-2-0) has a 2.3 goals against average and a .925% save percentage (11th in league).

Flyers Players to Watch

Travis Sanheim is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 14 points (0.9 per game), as he has scored two goals and 12 assists in 16 games (playing 26:03 per game).

Travis Konecny is a top scorer for Philadelphia, with 14 total points this season. In 16 contests, he has scored 10 goals and provided four assists.

This season, Atkinson has eight goals and four assists for Vegas.

In the crease, Felix Sandstrom has a 0-0-0 record this season, with a .000 save percentage (69th in the league). In 0 games, he has zero saves, and has allowed zero goals (0.0 goals against average).

Golden Knights vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 7th 3.59 Goals Scored 3.19 17th 3rd 2.35 Goals Allowed 2.94 11th 13th 31.4 Shots 31.3 14th 10th 29.7 Shots Allowed 27.8 6th 9th 24.14% Power Play % 7.55% 30th 5th 86.79% Penalty Kill % 80.39% 14th

