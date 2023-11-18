Golden Knights vs. Flyers November 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone and the Philadelphia Flyers' Cam Atkinson are two of the best players to keep an eye on when these squads face off on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center.
Golden Knights vs. Flyers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Golden Knights (-160)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,NBCS-PH,SCRIPPS
Golden Knights Players to Watch
- William Karlsson is one of Vegas' leading contributors (19 points), via put up eight goals and 11 assists.
- Jack Eichel is another key contributor for Vegas, with 18 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists.
- Stone has scored five goals and added 12 assists in 17 games for Vegas.
- Logan Thompson (5-2-0) has a 2.3 goals against average and a .925% save percentage (11th in league).
Flyers Players to Watch
- Travis Sanheim is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 14 points (0.9 per game), as he has scored two goals and 12 assists in 16 games (playing 26:03 per game).
- Travis Konecny is a top scorer for Philadelphia, with 14 total points this season. In 16 contests, he has scored 10 goals and provided four assists.
- This season, Atkinson has eight goals and four assists for Vegas.
- In the crease, Felix Sandstrom has a 0-0-0 record this season, with a .000 save percentage (69th in the league). In 0 games, he has zero saves, and has allowed zero goals (0.0 goals against average).
Golden Knights vs. Flyers Stat Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Flyers AVG
|Flyers Rank
|7th
|3.59
|Goals Scored
|3.19
|17th
|3rd
|2.35
|Goals Allowed
|2.94
|11th
|13th
|31.4
|Shots
|31.3
|14th
|10th
|29.7
|Shots Allowed
|27.8
|6th
|9th
|24.14%
|Power Play %
|7.55%
|30th
|5th
|86.79%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.39%
|14th
