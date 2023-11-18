Golden Knights vs. Flyers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 18
The Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-1) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (8-7-1), who have won three in a row, on Saturday, November 18 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS.
The Golden Knights have put up a 6-3-1 record during their past 10 games. They have scored 34 total goals (eight power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 24.2%) while giving up 24 goals to their opponents.
Here is our pick for who will capture the victory in Saturday's game.
Golden Knights vs. Flyers Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final score of Flyers 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Flyers (+135)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)
Golden Knights vs Flyers Additional Info
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights have a 13-3-1 record overall, with a 3-1-4 record in contests that have gone to overtime.
- Vegas has five points (2-0-1) in the three games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the one game this season the Golden Knights scored only one goal, they lost.
- Vegas has taken four points from the three games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-1-0 record).
- The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals 12 times, and are 11-0-1 in those games (to record 23 points).
- In the three games when Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal, it won every time (six points).
- In the nine games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 6-3-0 (12 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents seven times, and went 6-0-1 (13 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Flyers AVG
|Flyers Rank
|7th
|3.59
|Goals Scored
|3.19
|17th
|3rd
|2.35
|Goals Allowed
|2.94
|11th
|13th
|31.4
|Shots
|31.3
|14th
|10th
|29.7
|Shots Allowed
|27.8
|6th
|9th
|24.14%
|Power Play %
|7.55%
|30th
|5th
|86.79%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.39%
|14th
Golden Knights vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
