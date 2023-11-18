The Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-1) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (8-7-1), who have won three in a row, on Saturday, November 18 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS.

The Golden Knights have put up a 6-3-1 record during their past 10 games. They have scored 34 total goals (eight power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 24.2%) while giving up 24 goals to their opponents.

Here is our pick for who will capture the victory in Saturday's game.

Golden Knights vs. Flyers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final score of Flyers 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flyers (+135)

Flyers (+135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)

Golden Knights vs Flyers Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 13-3-1 record overall, with a 3-1-4 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

Vegas has five points (2-0-1) in the three games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Golden Knights scored only one goal, they lost.

Vegas has taken four points from the three games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-1-0 record).

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals 12 times, and are 11-0-1 in those games (to record 23 points).

In the three games when Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal, it won every time (six points).

In the nine games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 6-3-0 (12 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents seven times, and went 6-0-1 (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 7th 3.59 Goals Scored 3.19 17th 3rd 2.35 Goals Allowed 2.94 11th 13th 31.4 Shots 31.3 14th 10th 29.7 Shots Allowed 27.8 6th 9th 24.14% Power Play % 7.55% 30th 5th 86.79% Penalty Kill % 80.39% 14th

Golden Knights vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

