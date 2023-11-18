The Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-1) have -160 moneyline odds to win when they hit the road in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers (8-7-1), who have +135 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Philadelphia has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in nine of 16 games this season.

The Golden Knights are 10-4 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Flyers have been an underdog in 12 games this season, with seven upset wins (58.3%).

Vegas is 8-2 when playing with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter (80.0% win percentage).

Philadelphia is 4-5 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 3-6 5-5-0 6.2 3.40 2.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.40 2.40 8 24.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 6-4 4-6-0 6.3 3.30 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.30 3.00 3 9.1% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

