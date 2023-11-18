The Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-1) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (8-7-1) -- who've won three in a row -- on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

You can follow the action on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS to see the Golden Knights play the Flyers.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

Golden Knights vs Flyers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/24/2023 Golden Knights Flyers 3-2 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 40 total goals (only 2.4 per game) to rank fifth.

The Golden Knights' 61 total goals (3.6 per game) rank second in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 34 goals over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % William Karlsson 17 8 11 19 7 12 60.4% Jack Eichel 17 7 11 18 11 17 46.9% Mark Stone 17 5 12 17 11 20 - Shea Theodore 17 4 12 16 12 9 - Chandler Stephenson 13 2 8 10 3 4 51.1%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers have given up 47 total goals this season (2.9 per game), 12th in the NHL.

The Flyers have 51 goals this season (3.2 per game), 14th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Flyers are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Flyers have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 33 goals over that span.

Flyers Key Players