How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:47 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-1) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (8-7-1) -- who've won three in a row -- on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.
You can follow the action on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS to see the Golden Knights play the Flyers.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Golden Knights vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/24/2023
|Golden Knights
|Flyers
|3-2 VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 40 total goals (only 2.4 per game) to rank fifth.
- The Golden Knights' 61 total goals (3.6 per game) rank second in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 34 goals over that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Karlsson
|17
|8
|11
|19
|7
|12
|60.4%
|Jack Eichel
|17
|7
|11
|18
|11
|17
|46.9%
|Mark Stone
|17
|5
|12
|17
|11
|20
|-
|Shea Theodore
|17
|4
|12
|16
|12
|9
|-
|Chandler Stephenson
|13
|2
|8
|10
|3
|4
|51.1%
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers have given up 47 total goals this season (2.9 per game), 12th in the NHL.
- The Flyers have 51 goals this season (3.2 per game), 14th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Flyers are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Flyers have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 33 goals over that span.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Sanheim
|16
|2
|12
|14
|15
|9
|-
|Travis Konecny
|16
|10
|4
|14
|3
|11
|18.8%
|Cam Atkinson
|16
|8
|4
|12
|7
|6
|100%
|Joel Farabee
|16
|6
|6
|12
|4
|5
|42.9%
|Sean Couturier
|14
|3
|8
|11
|8
|12
|48.3%
