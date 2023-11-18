As they prepare for a Saturday, November 18 game against the Philadelphia Flyers (8-7-1) at Wells Fargo Center, which starts at 1:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-1) will be monitoring two players on the injury report.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nicolas Hague D Out Lower Body Chandler Stephenson C Questionable Upper Body

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Felix Sandstrom G Out Undisclosed Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body Marc Staal D Out Rib Rasmus Ristolainen D Out Lower Body

Golden Knights vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights' 61 total goals (3.6 per game) rank second in the league.

They have the league's second-best goal differential at +21.

Flyers Season Insights

With 51 goals (3.2 per game), the Flyers have the league's 13th-ranked offense.

Philadelphia has allowed 47 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in the league.

They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +4.

Golden Knights vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-160) Flyers (+135) 6

