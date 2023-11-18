Golden Knights vs. Flyers Injury Report Today - November 18
As they prepare for a Saturday, November 18 game against the Philadelphia Flyers (8-7-1) at Wells Fargo Center, which starts at 1:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-1) will be monitoring two players on the injury report.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nicolas Hague
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Chandler Stephenson
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Felix Sandstrom
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Ryan Ellis
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Marc Staal
|D
|Out
|Rib
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Golden Knights vs. Flyers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights' 61 total goals (3.6 per game) rank second in the league.
- They have the league's second-best goal differential at +21.
Flyers Season Insights
- With 51 goals (3.2 per game), the Flyers have the league's 13th-ranked offense.
- Philadelphia has allowed 47 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in the league.
- They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +4.
Golden Knights vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-160)
|Flyers (+135)
|6
