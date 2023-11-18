As they prepare for a Saturday, November 18 game against the Philadelphia Flyers (8-7-1) at Wells Fargo Center, which starts at 1:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-1) will be monitoring two players on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Nicolas Hague D Out Lower Body
Chandler Stephenson C Questionable Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Felix Sandstrom G Out Undisclosed
Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body
Marc Staal D Out Rib
Rasmus Ristolainen D Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Flyers Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights Season Insights

  • The Golden Knights' 61 total goals (3.6 per game) rank second in the league.
  • They have the league's second-best goal differential at +21.

Flyers Season Insights

  • With 51 goals (3.2 per game), the Flyers have the league's 13th-ranked offense.
  • Philadelphia has allowed 47 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in the league.
  • They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +4.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Golden Knights vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Golden Knights (-160) Flyers (+135) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.