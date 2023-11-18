Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:12 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Clark County, Nevada, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clark County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
SLAM Nevada at Truckee High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on November 18
- Location: Mackay Stadium | Univ. of Nevada, Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Galena High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on November 18
- Location: Mackay Stadium | Univ. of Nevada, Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
