The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Brett Howden find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Brett Howden score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Howden stats and insights

  • Howden has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Flyers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Howden has no points on the power play.
  • Howden's shooting percentage is 33.3%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 47 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Howden recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:42 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:45 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 15:11 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:30 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:26 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:58 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 3-2 SO
10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:50 Away W 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 4-3 OT

Golden Knights vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

