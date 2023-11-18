Should you bet on Brayden McNabb to find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Brayden McNabb score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

McNabb stats and insights

McNabb has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (one shot).

McNabb has no points on the power play.

McNabb averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 47 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

McNabb recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 17:49 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:47 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 23:03 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:37 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 19:31 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:12 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:29 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:27 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:53 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:15 Home L 4-3 OT

Golden Knights vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

