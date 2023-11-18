Can we expect Ben Hutton finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Philadelphia Flyers at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ben Hutton score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hutton stats and insights

  • Hutton is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Hutton has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 47 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hutton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:53 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:20 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:41 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:06 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:38 Home W 5-2
10/19/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:38 Away W 5-3
10/17/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:03 Home W 3-2 SO
10/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:02 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.