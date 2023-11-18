Alex Pietrangelo will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Philadelphia Flyers face off at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Looking to bet on Pietrangelo's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

Pietrangelo's plus-minus this season, in 16:45 per game on the ice, is +5.

In one of 12 games this season, Pietrangelo has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Pietrangelo has a point in six of 12 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Pietrangelo has had an assist in a game six times this year over 12 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Pietrangelo hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Pietrangelo having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 47 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 12 Games 2 9 Points 0 1 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.