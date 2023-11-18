MWC opponents will clash when the Air Force Falcons (8-2) meet the UNLV Rebels (8-2). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Air Force vs. UNLV?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Channel: CBS Sports Network

City: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Falcon Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UNLV 27, Air Force 25

UNLV 27, Air Force 25 Air Force has won 75% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (6-2).

The Falcons are 5-1 (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

This season, UNLV has been the underdog four times and won two of those games.

The Rebels have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Falcons' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UNLV (+2.5)



UNLV (+2.5) In eight Air Force games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Falcons have an against the spread record of 5-3 in their eight games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Against the spread, UNLV is 8-1-0 this year.

The Rebels have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more in three chances.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Four of Air Force's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 47.5 points.

This season, eight of UNLV's games have ended with a score higher than 47.5 points.

The point total for the contest of 47.5 is 17.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Air Force (28.5 points per game) and UNLV (36.4 points per game).

Splits Tables

Air Force

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.8 40.5 43.1 Implied Total AVG 27.4 26.8 28.0 ATS Record 5-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 3-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 3-1 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

UNLV

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.3 56.0 54.7 Implied Total AVG 33.2 31.3 34.8 ATS Record 8-1-0 3-1-0 5-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

