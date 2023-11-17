The Pepperdine Waves (3-1) and the UNLV Rebels (1-1) take the floor at Firestone Fieldhouse on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

UNLV vs. Pepperdine Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Malibu, California

Malibu, California Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rebels Betting Records & Stats

In UNLV's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 21 times.

The Rebels beat the spread 16 times in 32 games last year.

Pepperdine covered the spread less often than UNLV last year, tallying an ATS record of 10-16-0, as opposed to the 16-13-0 record of the Rebels.

UNLV vs. Pepperdine Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pepperdine 77.9 152.2 81.3 151.3 155.0 UNLV 74.3 152.2 70.0 151.3 138.0

Additional UNLV Insights & Trends

The Rebels' 74.3 points per game last year were 7.0 fewer points than the 81.3 the Waves gave up to opponents.

UNLV put together a 5-0 ATS record and a 6-0 overall record last season in games it scored more than 81.3 points.

UNLV vs. Pepperdine Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pepperdine 10-16-0 17-9-0 UNLV 16-13-0 21-8-0

UNLV vs. Pepperdine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pepperdine UNLV 8-8 Home Record 9-7 0-12 Away Record 5-5 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 80.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.9 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

