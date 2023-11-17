UNLV vs. Pepperdine November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The UNLV Rebels (0-1) meet the Pepperdine Waves (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
UNLV vs. Pepperdine Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UNLV Top Players (2022-23)
- Elijah Harkless: 19.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keshon Gilbert: 11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luis Rodriguez: 10.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- David Muoka: 4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Justin Webster: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Pepperdine Top Players (2022-23)
- Maxwell Lewis: 17.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jevon Porter: 12.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Houston Mallette: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carson Basham: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
UNLV vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pepperdine Rank
|Pepperdine AVG
|UNLV AVG
|UNLV Rank
|38th
|77.9
|Points Scored
|74.3
|115th
|358th
|81.3
|Points Allowed
|70.0
|174th
|90th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|222nd
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|323rd
|13.7
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
