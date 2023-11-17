The UNLV Rebels (0-1) meet the Pepperdine Waves (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

UNLV vs. Pepperdine Game Information

UNLV Top Players (2022-23)

Elijah Harkless: 19.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Keshon Gilbert: 11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Luis Rodriguez: 10.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK David Muoka: 4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Justin Webster: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Pepperdine Top Players (2022-23)

Maxwell Lewis: 17.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Jevon Porter: 12.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Mike Mitchell Jr.: 11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Houston Mallette: 13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Carson Basham: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

UNLV vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pepperdine Rank Pepperdine AVG UNLV AVG UNLV Rank 38th 77.9 Points Scored 74.3 115th 358th 81.3 Points Allowed 70.0 174th 90th 33.2 Rebounds 31.2 220th 222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 85th 8.2 3pt Made 8.2 85th 40th 15.2 Assists 12.8 193rd 323rd 13.7 Turnovers 11.8 175th

