Friday's contest between the Pepperdine Waves (3-1) and the UNLV Rebels (1-1) at Firestone Fieldhouse should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-61 and heavily favors Pepperdine to come out on top. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 17.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UNLV vs. Pepperdine Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Malibu, California

Malibu, California Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse

UNLV vs. Pepperdine Score Prediction

Prediction: Pepperdine 80, UNLV 61

Spread & Total Prediction for UNLV vs. Pepperdine

Computer Predicted Spread: Pepperdine (-19.0)

Pepperdine (-19.0) Computer Predicted Total: 141.7

UNLV Performance Insights

Last season UNLV posted 74.3 points per game (115th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 70.0 points per contest (174th-ranked).

With 31.2 boards per game, the Rebels were 220th in the nation. They gave up 33.2 rebounds per contest, which ranked 304th in college basketball.

Last year UNLV ranked 193rd in college basketball in assists, delivering 12.8 per game.

The Rebels committed 11.8 turnovers per game last year (175th-ranked in college basketball), and they forced 16.6 turnovers per game (fifth-best).

The Rebels sank 8.2 treys per game (85th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 34.9% shooting percentage (138th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

UNLV ceded 8.8 threes per game (24th-worst in college basketball), and it allowed a 35.7% three-point percentage (295th-ranked) to opposing teams.

UNLV took 60.4% two-pointers and 39.6% threes last year. Of the team's buckets, 68% were two-pointers and 32% were threes.

