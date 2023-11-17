The Pepperdine Waves (3-1) will welcome in the UNLV Rebels (1-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UNLV vs. Pepperdine matchup in this article.

UNLV vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNLV vs. Pepperdine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

UNLV vs. Pepperdine Betting Trends (2022-23)

UNLV compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 21 Rebels games hit the over.

Pepperdine put together a 10-16-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 17 of the Waves' games last year hit the over.

UNLV Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 UNLV is 83rd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (187th).

With odds of +50000, UNLV has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

