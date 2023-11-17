The Pepperdine Waves (3-1) will host the UNLV Rebels (1-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

UNLV vs. Pepperdine Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MWC Games

UNLV Stats Insights

  • The Rebels shot 43.2% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Waves allowed to opponents.
  • In games UNLV shot higher than 45.9% from the field, it went 7-3 overall.
  • The Rebels were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Waves ranked 90th.
  • Last year, the Rebels put up seven fewer points per game (74.3) than the Waves gave up (81.3).
  • UNLV went 6-0 last season when scoring more than 81.3 points.

UNLV Home & Away Comparison

  • UNLV scored 74.9 points per game last season at home, which was 0.3 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (74.6).
  • Defensively the Rebels played better at home last year, ceding 69.3 points per game, compared to 73.3 away from home.
  • UNLV averaged 7.6 threes per game with a 32.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 3.4% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.7, 36.3%).

UNLV Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Southern L 85-71 Thomas & Mack Center
11/11/2023 Stetson W 71-55 Thomas & Mack Center
11/17/2023 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse
11/20/2023 Florida State - Ocean Center
11/28/2023 Akron - Thomas & Mack Center

