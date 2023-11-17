The Pepperdine Waves (3-1) will host the UNLV Rebels (1-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNLV vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MWC Games

UNLV Stats Insights

The Rebels shot 43.2% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Waves allowed to opponents.

In games UNLV shot higher than 45.9% from the field, it went 7-3 overall.

The Rebels were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Waves ranked 90th.

Last year, the Rebels put up seven fewer points per game (74.3) than the Waves gave up (81.3).

UNLV went 6-0 last season when scoring more than 81.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNLV Home & Away Comparison

UNLV scored 74.9 points per game last season at home, which was 0.3 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (74.6).

Defensively the Rebels played better at home last year, ceding 69.3 points per game, compared to 73.3 away from home.

UNLV averaged 7.6 threes per game with a 32.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 3.4% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.7, 36.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNLV Upcoming Schedule