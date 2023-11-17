How to Watch UNLV vs. Pepperdine on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:19 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pepperdine Waves (3-1) will host the UNLV Rebels (1-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UNLV vs. Pepperdine Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MWC Games
- William & Mary vs Air Force (6:30 PM ET | November 17)
- UMKC vs Colorado State (9:00 PM ET | November 17)
UNLV Stats Insights
- The Rebels shot 43.2% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Waves allowed to opponents.
- In games UNLV shot higher than 45.9% from the field, it went 7-3 overall.
- The Rebels were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Waves ranked 90th.
- Last year, the Rebels put up seven fewer points per game (74.3) than the Waves gave up (81.3).
- UNLV went 6-0 last season when scoring more than 81.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UNLV Home & Away Comparison
- UNLV scored 74.9 points per game last season at home, which was 0.3 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (74.6).
- Defensively the Rebels played better at home last year, ceding 69.3 points per game, compared to 73.3 away from home.
- UNLV averaged 7.6 threes per game with a 32.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 3.4% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.7, 36.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNLV Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Southern
|L 85-71
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/11/2023
|Stetson
|W 71-55
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/20/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/28/2023
|Akron
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.