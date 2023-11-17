Talen Horton-Tucker's Utah Jazz face the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last time on the court, a 115-99 win over the Trail Blazers, Horton-Tucker put up four points.

Let's break down Horton-Tucker's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+102)

Over 8.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-104)

Over 3.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-135)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Suns were sixth in the NBA last year, conceding 111.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Suns allowed 42.9 rebounds per game last season, 11th in the league in that category.

The Suns were the third-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 23.4.

Giving up 11.4 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Suns were third in the league in that category.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 16 4 0 1 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.