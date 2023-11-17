The Pepperdine Waves (2-2) battle the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET.

Nevada Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada TV: Stadium

Nevada vs. Pepperdine 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Waves put up only 4.8 fewer points per game last year (63.8) than the Wolf Pack gave up to opponents (68.6).

Pepperdine went 9-5 last season when allowing fewer than 64.5 points.

Last year, the Wolf Pack put up 64.5 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 65.7 the Waves gave up.

Nevada went 5-10 last season when scoring more than 65.7 points.

The Wolf Pack shot 36.5% from the field last season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 40.8% the Waves allowed to opponents.

The Waves' 31.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 20.4 percentage points lower than the Wolf Pack allowed to their opponents (52.3%).

Nevada Schedule