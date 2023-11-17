Friday's contest that pits the Pepperdine Waves (2-2) against the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-1) at Lawlor Events Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-54 in favor of Pepperdine, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on November 17.

The Wolf Pack are coming off of a 79-57 loss to Long Beach State in their last game on Sunday.

Nevada vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Nevada vs. Pepperdine Score Prediction

Prediction: Pepperdine 69, Nevada 54

Nevada Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolf Pack were outscored by 4.1 points per game last season (posting 64.5 points per game, 191st in college basketball, while giving up 68.6 per outing, 284th in college basketball) and had a -126 scoring differential.

Nevada's points-per-game average in MWC contests (64.5 per game) matched its season average.

The Wolf Pack posted 65.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.7 more points than they averaged in away games (63.7).

Nevada gave up 62.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 73.8 on the road.

