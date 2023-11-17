Malik Monk and his Sacramento Kings teammates face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Monk, in his previous game (November 15 win against the Lakers), produced three points and five assists.

Let's break down Monk's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-122)

Over 13.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+118)

Over 3.5 (+118) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+100)

Over 4.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+128)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Spurs conceded 123.1 points per game last year, worst in the NBA.

On the glass, the Spurs gave up 45 rebounds per game last season, 26th in the league in that category.

The Spurs were the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.8.

Giving up 12.6 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Spurs were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

Malik Monk vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 33 22 3 5 2 0 3 1/15/2023 15 2 2 5 0 0 2 11/17/2022 28 26 4 2 4 0 0

