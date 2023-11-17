The San Antonio Spurs (3-8) and the Sacramento Kings (6-4) are scheduled to match up on Friday at Frost Bank Center, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Victor Wembanyama and Domantas Sabonis are two players to watch.

How to Watch Kings vs. Spurs

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, NBCS-CA

Kings' Last Game

In their previous game, the Kings topped the Lakers on Wednesday, 125-110. Their leading scorer was Sabonis with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 29 16 7 3 1 1 Kevin Huerter 28 4 7 2 0 6 De'Aaron Fox 28 5 5 4 0 3

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis averages 17.7 points, 15 boards and 5.7 assists, making 54.1% of his shots from the floor.

Keegan Murray contributes with 16 points per game, plus 7.7 boards and 2.3 assists.

Harrison Barnes gets the Kings 17 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Kings get 13.7 points, 1.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game from Malik Monk.

The Kings get 6.3 points per game from Kevin Huerter, plus 4.7 boards and 2.7 assists.

