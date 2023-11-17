Sportsbooks have listed player props for Domantas Sabonis, Victor Wembanyama and others when the Sacramento Kings visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Kings vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Kings vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -114)

Sabonis' 17.7 points per game average is 0.8 fewer than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 15 rebounds per game, 2.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (12.5).

Sabonis has averaged 5.7 assists per game, 1.8 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (7.5).

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: -130)

The 14.5-point total set for Keegan Murray on Friday is 1.5 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 7.7 is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

His 3.3 made three-pointers average is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Harrison Barnes Props

PTS REB 3PM 10.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: +120)

The 17 points Harrison Barnes scores per game are 6.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 3.5).

Barnes averages two made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -159) 1.5 (Over: -130)

Friday's prop bet for Wembanyama is 18.5 points, 2.8 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 7.3 -- is 2.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Wembanyama has dished out 1.7 assists per game, which is 0.8 less than Friday's over/under.

Wembanyama has hit one three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

