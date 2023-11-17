The Sacramento Kings (6-4) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-8) on November 17, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Kings vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN

Kings vs Spurs Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 49.9% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Sacramento has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.9% from the field.

The Kings are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 24th.

The Kings average 9.5 fewer points per game (114.6) than the Spurs allow (124.1).

When Sacramento scores more than 124.1 points, it is 4-0.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings put up 120.8 points per game at home, compared to 108.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 12.4 points per contest.

At home, Sacramento is ceding six more points per game (117) than on the road (111).

In terms of three-pointers, the Kings have fared better at home this season, averaging 14.6 three-pointers per game with a 34.1% three-point percentage, compared to 14.2 threes per game and a 33.6% three-point percentage away from home.

Kings Injuries