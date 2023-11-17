Ahead of a matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (3-8), the Sacramento Kings (6-4) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17 at Frost Bank Center.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Kings secured a 125-110 victory against the Lakers. In the Kings' win, Domantas Sabonis led the team with 29 points (adding 16 rebounds and seven assists).

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Trey Lyles PF Out Calf Alex Len C Questionable Ankle 0.0 0.0 0.0

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Sandro Mamukelashvili: Questionable (Back), Keldon Johnson: Questionable (Knee), Tre Jones: Questionable (Hamstring)

Kings vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA

