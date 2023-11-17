The San Antonio Spurs (3-8) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (6-4) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under set at 235.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -6.5 235.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings Betting Records & Stats

In five of 10 games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have combined to total more than 235.5 points.

The average total in Sacramento's games this season is 228.6, 6.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Kings have a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Sacramento has won four out of the seven games in which it has been favored.

Sacramento has played as a favorite of -250 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Kings.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs Spurs Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 5 50% 114.6 225.2 114 238.1 229.1 Spurs 5 45.5% 110.6 225.2 124.1 238.1 228.3

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

In home games, Sacramento owns an identical winning percentage against the spread as it does in away games (.600).

The Kings score 9.5 fewer points per game (114.6) than the Spurs give up (124.1).

Sacramento is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 124.1 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Kings vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Kings and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 6-4 0-1 5-5 Spurs 4-7 3-4 9-2

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs. Spurs Point Insights

Kings Spurs 114.6 Points Scored (PG) 110.6 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 4-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 4-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 114 Points Allowed (PG) 124.1 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-0 2-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.