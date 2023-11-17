Kings vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (3-8) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (6-4) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under set at 235.5 points.
Kings vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-6.5
|235.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- In five of 10 games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have combined to total more than 235.5 points.
- The average total in Sacramento's games this season is 228.6, 6.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Kings have a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Sacramento has won four out of the seven games in which it has been favored.
- Sacramento has played as a favorite of -250 or more once this season and won that game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Kings.
Kings vs Spurs Additional Info
Kings vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 235.5
|% of Games Over 235.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|5
|50%
|114.6
|225.2
|114
|238.1
|229.1
|Spurs
|5
|45.5%
|110.6
|225.2
|124.1
|238.1
|228.3
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- In home games, Sacramento owns an identical winning percentage against the spread as it does in away games (.600).
- The Kings score 9.5 fewer points per game (114.6) than the Spurs give up (124.1).
- Sacramento is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 124.1 points.
Kings vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|6-4
|0-1
|5-5
|Spurs
|4-7
|3-4
|9-2
Kings vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Kings
|Spurs
|114.6
|110.6
|10
|22
|4-0
|3-2
|4-0
|3-2
|114
|124.1
|18
|30
|3-1
|1-0
|2-2
|1-0
