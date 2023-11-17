On Friday, November 17, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (3-2) square off against the Sacramento Kings (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN, CW35, NBCS-CA

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 7.3 assists and 12.3 boards last season.

Harrison Barnes put up 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists last season, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Huerter collected 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he put up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malik Monk's numbers last season were 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 35.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Keegan Murray posted 12.2 points, 1.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama averages 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 1.7 blocks.

Devin Vassell puts up 20.7 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 55% from the floor and 31.3% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Keldon Johnson puts up 14 points, 6 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Zach Collins averages 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the floor.

Tre Jones posts 9 points, 4.3 boards and 6 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1 made treys per game.

Kings vs. Spurs Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Spurs Kings 113 Points Avg. 120.7 123.1 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 46.5% Field Goal % 49.4% 34.5% Three Point % 36.9%

