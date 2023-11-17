Kings vs. Spurs November 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Friday, November 17, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (3-2) square off against the Sacramento Kings (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA.
Kings vs. Spurs Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, CW35, NBCS-CA
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 7.3 assists and 12.3 boards last season.
- Harrison Barnes put up 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists last season, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kevin Huerter collected 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he put up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Malik Monk's numbers last season were 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 35.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.
- Keegan Murray posted 12.2 points, 1.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama averages 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 1.7 blocks.
- Devin Vassell puts up 20.7 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 55% from the floor and 31.3% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per contest.
- Keldon Johnson puts up 14 points, 6 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Zach Collins averages 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the floor.
- Tre Jones posts 9 points, 4.3 boards and 6 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1 made treys per game.
Kings vs. Spurs Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Spurs
|Kings
|113
|Points Avg.
|120.7
|123.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.1
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|49.4%
|34.5%
|Three Point %
|36.9%
