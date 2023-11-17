The San Antonio Spurs (3-8) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (6-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The game airs on ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Kings vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 118 - Spurs 114

Kings vs Spurs Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 6.5)

Spurs (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-3.4)

Kings (-3.4) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Under (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.7

The Kings (6-4-0 ATS) have covered the spread 60% of the time, 23.6% more often than the Spurs (4-7-0) this year.

Sacramento hasn't covered the spread as a 6.5-point favorite or more this season, while San Antonio covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more 42.9% of the time.

Sacramento's games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (five out of 10), less often than San Antonio's games have (nine out of 11).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Spurs are 2-8, while the Kings are 4-3 as moneyline favorites.

Kings Performance Insights

With 114.6 points per game on offense, the Kings are 10th in the NBA. At the other end of the court, they surrender 114.0 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

Sacramento ranks 16th in the NBA with 44.2 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 13th with 43.0 rebounds allowed per game.

The Kings rank seventh in the NBA with 27.2 assists per game.

Sacramento is averaging 13.4 turnovers per game (11th-ranked in league). It is forcing 15.1 turnovers per contest (10th-ranked).

The Kings own a 33.9% three-point percentage this season (24th-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by making 14.4 threes per contest (fifth-best).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.