The San Antonio Spurs (3-8), on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, aim to snap a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Sacramento Kings (6-4).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kings vs. Spurs matchup.

Kings vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Kings vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-5.5) 232.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kings (-6.5) 234 -280 +230 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs Spurs Additional Info

Kings vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Kings have a +6 scoring differential, putting up 114.6 points per game (10th in the league) and allowing 114.0 (18th in the NBA).

The Spurs' -148 scoring differential (being outscored by 13.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.6 points per game (21st in NBA) while allowing 124.1 per outing (30th in league).

The two teams combine to score 225.2 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 238.1 points per game combined, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

San Antonio is 4-7-0 ATS this year.

Kings and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +6600 +2500 - Spurs +50000 +25000 -

