Kevin Huerter and the Sacramento Kings hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 125-110 win versus the Lakers, Huerter had 28 points, seven assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Huerter's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-122)

Over 15.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+106)

Over 4.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Huerter's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Spurs were the worst in the NBA last year, allowing 123.1 points per game.

Giving up 45.0 rebounds per game last year, the Spurs were 26th in the league in that category.

The Spurs conceded 26.8 assists per game last year (29th in the league).

Defensively, the Spurs allowed 12.6 made three-pointers per game last season, 22nd in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kevin Huerter vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 36 13 4 3 2 0 0 2/1/2023 19 5 1 2 1 0 0 1/15/2023 23 9 2 3 1 0 0 11/17/2022 34 7 2 6 1 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.